Candidate profile: Bob Marcus

Name: Bob Marcus
Age: 42
Town: Glen Carbon
Occupation: Attorney at Gori, Julian & Associates, P.C. in Edwardsville, IL
Position Seeking: Trustee
Campaign Website: https://www.facebook.com/bobmarcusfortrustee/
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I have been a trustee since 2017, and I chose to run so I can continue to build on the good work that Glen Carbon has accomplished during my time. I enjoy working for the residents, and with Village Department Heads to ensure Glen Carbon is a safe and welcoming community.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? I think public safety is always the most important issue in our town. Our residents want to feel safe. On March 26, 2019 Glen Carbon placed 42nd on the Safest Cities List, compiled by Safewise. Glen Carbon appears to be the highest ranked municipality in the Metro East.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality. Please explain. The Villages Finances are strong. I will work with staff to keep the Village’s property taxes low. In fact, the property tax levy that we set this year, will hopefully decrease the Village’s overall tax rate by nearly 1% when compared to last year.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? Our Chief of Police, Todd Link is an excellent leader and we have to give him the support needed to continue to keep Glen Carbon a safe place. Since I have been a trustee we have hired new officers, approved expenses for a Canine program in 2018 and give the Police the resources necessary to conduct extensive training with the officers.
