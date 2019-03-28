Candidate profile: F.G. McGraw

Name: F. G. McGraw
Age: 75
Town: East St. Louis
Occupation: Retired Building Contractor
Position Seeking: City Council
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am running because we have a serious management problem. People should vote for me because I have been a successful E. St. Louis Business person over 45 years.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? The most important issue facing E. St. Louis is public safety. I would approach it by holding those responsible for public safety accountable.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. There are other ways to increase revenue by not raising taxes or fees.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? The best way to stop crime is by implementing a strong joint task force of law enforcement within the surrounding communities.
