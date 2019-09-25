A former prosecutor eyes run in the 15th congressional district

The start of the 2020 campaign Candidates are already making plans to run for office in the 2020 Election. Here's what you need to know. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Candidates are already making plans to run for office in the 2020 Election. Here's what you need to know.

A former state’s attorney is eyeing a run in the Illinois 15th Congressional District.

Chris Quick, a Danville Republican, who served one term as state’s attorney in Wabash County and one term as state’s attorney in Lawrence County, is collecting the 987 signatures required to make the ballot next year, he confirmed to the Belleville News-Democrat.

However, the 54-year-old has yet to formally launch a campaign as he waits to see whether state Sen. Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville, decides to run.

“If some big name like that gets in, the rest of us should pack our bags and go home,” Quick said.

He said running for Congress has been a dream of his since he was a child.

“I’ve always wanted to run for Congress. I never thought I would have the opportunity in my lifetime,” Quick said. “I know Southeastern Illinois … I lived here my entire life. I know the people and want to represent them in Congress. I think it would be an honor.”

Republicans from around southern and central Illinois have looked at running in Illinois’ 15th Congressional District because U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, is not running in the 2020 election.

The heavily Republican district includes all or parts of 33 counties, including Collinsville in Madison County, but mostly covers southeastern Illinois to the Kentucky and Indiana borders.

So far only Alex Walker, of Mattoon, has formally launched a campaign on the Republican side.

On the Democratic side, John W. Hursey Jr. is running for the seat, as is Kevin Gaither of Charleston.

