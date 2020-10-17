Editor’s note: Learn more about southwest IL candidates and help shape our coverage

It’s less than three weeks until Election Day, but many of you aren’t waiting until Nov. 3 to cast your ballots. A record number of you are taking advantage of advance voting by mail or at designated sites in southwestern Illinois, as we reported Friday morning.

Hopefully you are also taking advantage of this year’s digital Voter Guide at bnd.com to learn about what’s on the ballot and where candidates in competitive races stand on the issues. If not, it’s worth your time to take a look.

We’ve produced digital voter guides for years as part of our public service commitment to inform readers before they exercise one of their most important obligations as a citizen: voting. But the 2020 Voter Guide is our best effort yet.

It includes a new search tool that will help you personalize your ballot, based on your address. Then you can click on a link for more information about each candidate.

If you are a BND subscriber, you will also have access to the candidates’ answers to questions we asked about important issues. If you don’t have an unlimited digital-access subscription to the BND, it’s well worth your investment.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This year’s guide has answers from well over 50 candidates in southwestern Illinois races, compiled by the BND staff.

If you don’t see answers from a candidate in a contested local race, that means he or she chose not to participate or otherwise did not respond to our query.

(Note to candidates: You can still reply to our questionnaire, but there’s not much time left to get your answers posted. You must act quickly.)

Other coverage before Nov. 3

The 2020 Voter Guide is a digital-only product, but we are printing candidate questions and answers in the Belleville News-Democrat as well. Our first batch published Sunday, Oct. 11. We will continue to publish them through Nov. 1.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

We are posting other coverage as well and will continue right up until Election Day, when we will switch to reporting on the results.

Much of our coverage right now is based on anticipated or actual reader questions about voting. One story we are working on is about when you can expect to see the results of the Nov. 3 election, since turnout is already heavy and many people are voting by mail. Will that mean a longer wait for final local election results?

We’ve already told you the ins and outs of advance voting in southwestern Illinois and posted a list of in-person polling places. And there’s more information to come — COVID 19 precautions for people who choose to go to the polls on Election Day, updates on advance-voting turnout, articles about the graduated income tax referendum and more.

Once the polls close on Nov. 3, you will be able to turn to bnd.com for the latest results, which we will update through the night and, if necessary, in the days after the election. This year, we are planning to post live results from across southwestern Illinois — from county board chair to recorder of deeds — that are constantly updated. And we plan to post results from all contested races for state Senate, state House and U.S. Congress in Illinois too.

You can help shape the rest of our coverage.

We want to hear your ideas and questions so we can make sure you have everything you need to participate in the 2020 General Election. What do you want to know during these last weeks before Election Day? What are your concerns? What are your coverage suggestions? You can share your thoughts with us via email at 2020elections@bnd.com

We believe coverage of elections — before, during and after — is one of our most important duties as a local news organization. We couldn’t do it without your help and support.

As always, we thank you for reading the BND.