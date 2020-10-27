Returning your Illinois mail-in ballot through the USPS? Today is an important date

There are a variety of options for returning a vote-by-mail ballot in Illinois, but if a voter wants to return their ballot through United States Postal Service, they should get it in the mail Tuesday.

Oct. 27 was the last day the Postal Service recommended sending back a ballot through the mail for it to be reliably received and counted. An influx of mail ballots and now restored cost-cutting measures at the Postal Service raised concerns about slowed delivery.

Illinois election authorities will still accept ballots sent through the Postal Service postmarked on or before Nov. 3, but they must arrive by Nov. 17 to be counted.

Voters may also return their vote-by-mail ballots to their local election authority during voting hours or, if their jurisdiction offers it, at a secure dropbox. Illinois State Board of Elections has a list of dropbox locations on its website at https://bit.ly/3e2sMvu.

In the metro-east, the following counties have dropboxes:

St. Clair County: Curbside in front of courthouse at 10 Public Square, Belleville IL 62220

Madison County: Indoors at the Madison County Administration Building during voting hours at 157 N Main St., Edwardsville, IL 62025

Washington County: County Clerk’s Office, 101 E. St. Louis St., Nashville, IL 62263

Voters who received a vote-by-mail ballot can decide to vote in person either on Election Day or at an early-voting site, but they must bring their mail ballot with them to the polls and surrender it to an election judge. The judge will invalidate the mail ballot and give the voter a regular ballot.

Local election authorities urged people to vote early if they’re not voting by mail to avoid lines on Election Day.

For a list of candidates running in southwestern Illinois elections, visit the Belleville News-Democrat’s Voter Guide at BND.com.