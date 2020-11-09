Beyond the Bubble podcast: President-elect Joe Biden

Subscribe here to receive weekly episodes in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Join McClatchy’s Alex Roarty, Adam Wollner, Francesca Chambers and David Catanese as they break down Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, why some Democrats were still disappointed by the results, and the upcoming U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia.

Beyond the Bubble is produced by Jeremy Sheeler and Davin Coburn.