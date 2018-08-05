Fire departments awarded federal funding for new equipment

Fire departments in Rhode Island are getting federal funding to buy new equipment.
The state's congressional delegation says about $107,000 was awarded to the Central Falls Fire Department, Kingston Fire Department and Albion Fire District.
The Central Falls department will use $60,000 to buy a washer and extractor dryer for personal protective equipment. It doesn't have one.
The Kington department will buy $34,000 worth of new gear for firefighters who are currently sharing or wearing spare sets of uniforms, air masks, hoods, gloves and other items.
The Albion district in Lincoln will use $13,000 for a protective gear washing machine to deep clean gear.
The delegation says the equipment is needed to keep firefighters safe and help them do their jobs. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is awarding the funding.
