NRA, others sue Edmonds over gun storage law

The National Rifle Association, Second Amendment Foundation and two residents in the Seattle suburb of Edmonds are suing the city over its new gun storage law.
The lawsuit accuses the city, Mayor Dave Earling and Police Chief Al Compaan of violating Washington state law, which prevents cities from regulating guns.
The Daily Herald reports the Edmonds law which passed on a 5-1 vote in July requires gun owners to safely store firearms or face fines of up to $10,000 for civil infractions.
The groups filed a similar lawsuit last month against Seattle.
An email has been sent to Earling for comment.
