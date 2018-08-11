Milwaukee police slow to respond to violent crime calls

In this Aug. 1, 2018, photo provided by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, Fred Royal, president of the Milwaukee NAACP, poses for a photo at the NAACP office in Milwaukee. Police response times in Milwaukee have increased according to analysis of dispatch records from 2013-17. Royal said changing policing strategies and reducing poverty is key to reducing response times. (Edgar Mendez/Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, via AP) Edgar Mendez AP