Regulatory boards latest flashpoint in Cooper-GOP struggle

State commissions that regulate child care, hand out clear-water grants and license private investigators are the latest flashpoint in a power struggle between North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and the Republican-dominated legislature.
A three-judge panel heard arguments Friday about whether six boards and commissions are unconstitutional because Cooper lacks control over them in part because the legislature makes the majority of appointments to each.
A Cooper attorney says the boards also are the final decision-makers on executing laws and give the governor little power over removing members. But a lawyer for GOP legislative leaders says Cooper hasn't provided evidence necessary to show they're unlawful.
A constitutional amendment could turn the case upside down if voters approve it. Cooper is separately trying to get that question off the November ballot.
Comments