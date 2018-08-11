Commission delays vote on proposed wilderness designation

Chairman Chris McCandless, right, and commissioner Jim Bradley of the Central Wasatch Commission listen to public comment as Jaysen Jensen, left, and Amelia Munson hold signs to the window during a meeting to discuss a new designation for the central Wasatch mountains at the Cottonwood Heights City Council in Cottonwood Heights on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. Amid a host of concerns from residents, the commission charged overseeing long-term plans for a series of popular canyons in the Salt Lake City area delayed a vote about whether to support a proposal that would add federal protections for backcountry lands in exchange for allowing more development near the bases of three ski resorts. . (James Wooldridge/The Deseret News via AP) James Wooldridge AP