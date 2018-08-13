Rhode Island officials meet to discuss elections security

Rhode Island officials say it'll be an ongoing process to ensure that elections in the state are secure and additional funding is needed.
U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse met Monday in Providence with Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, the state's chief elections official.
They discussed how to strengthen election security, the local resources available to do so and the threats.
Gorbea says Rhode Island has taken several steps, including adopting a new audit system recommended by federal authorities. She's using federal funding to upgrade the central voter registration system.
Reed and Whitehouse are urging Congress and the Trump administration to provide additional election security assistance to states. The Rhode Island Democrats also want the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to improve how it shares information with entities administering administer elections.
