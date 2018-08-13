Minnesota retirements open battles for 3 open US House seats

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2017, file photo, state Rep. Ilhan Omar is interviewed in her office two days after the 2017 Legislature convened in St. Paul, Minn. Decisions by three Minnesota Democrats to leave the House set off a land rush for their open seats, with one race featuring Somali-American lawmaker Ilhan Omar’s attempted leap to Congress. (AP Photo/Jim Monem File) Jim Mone AP