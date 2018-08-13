Gates testimony dredges up Trump inaugural spending mystery

This Aug. 7, 2018, courtroom sketch depicts Rick Gates, right, testifying during questioning in the bank fraud and tax evasion trial of Paul Manafort at federal court in Alexandria, Va. U.S. district Judge T.S. Ellis III presides at top right. Gates acknowledged that he “possibly” covered personal expenses with Trump inauguration funds at the trial of his former boss Paul Manafort last week. Though Gates definitively admitted to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from Manafort at his old job, Trump’s inaugural committee chairman is declining to say how much money Gates may have taken _ or whether any further review of inaugural spending is warranted. (Dana Verkouteren via AP) Dana Verkouteren AP