Kobach’s take-no-prisoners style at forefront in Kansas race

FILE - This June 2, 2018, file photo provided by the Kobach for Governor campaign shows Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach posing next to a Jeep mounted with a replica machine gun at the Old Shawnee Days Parade in Shawnee, Kan. Kobach is the GOP nominee in the gubernatorial race. Incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer conceded the primary race late Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, and said he would endorse Kobach in the November election. (Danedri Herbert/Kobach for Governor campaign via AP, File) Danedri Herbert AP