Vermont Democratic gubernatorial candidate Christine Hallquist, center, a transgender woman and former utility executive, is greeted by her supporters during her election night party in Burlington, Vt., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Primaries marked by Democratic diversity, Trump’s picks

By STEVE PEOPLES and KYLE POTTER Associated Press

August 15, 2018 01:15 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn.

Vermont Democrats have nominated the nation's first transgender candidate for governor, one of many firsts from Tuesday's primaries.

Minnesota Democrats backed a woman who would be the first Somali-American member of Congress. And in Connecticut, the party nominated a candidate who could become the first black woman from the state to serve in Congress.

Republicans in Minnesota rejected a familiar face, Tim Pawlenty, in favor of a rising newcomer aligned with President Donald Trump. County Commissioner Jeff Johnson defeated Pawlenty, a former two-term governor once critical of Trump.

In Wisconsin, Gov. Scott Walker, endorsed just this week by Trump, won the right to seek a third term.

Last week's Republican gubernatorial primary in Kansas was finalized when Secretary of State Kris Kobach scored a delayed victory against Gov. Jeff Colyer.

