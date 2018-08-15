Georgia police announce funeral plans for slain officer

A Georgia police department has announced funeral plans for an officer who was killed Monday.
The Savannah Morning News reports Savannah police will hold a funeral for Cpl. Luis Molina on Saturday. Chatham police say the 53-year-old and his wife, 28-year-old Akia Molina, were killed Monday by her 16-year-old brother, Michael Barber.
Akia Molina's family is hosting a celebration of life on Friday and a funeral on Aug. 24. Luis Molina joined the department in 2006 and most recently worked undercover within its gang unit.
Barber was arraigned as an adult Tuesday on two murder charges. He's set to appear in court Sept. 13.
