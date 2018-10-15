Candidates in US House race for Albuquerque clash in debate

Candidates in a race for an open U.S. House seat that represents Albuquerque are trying to win over voters in a rapid debate.
Democrat Debra Haaland, Republican Janice Arnold-Jones, and Libertarian Lloyd Princeton repeated on Monday party-line stances on health care and crime as records show Haaland outpacing everyone in fundraising.
The 30-minute debate sponsored by KOB-TV in Albuquerque allowed the three candidates to quickly touch upon their talking points around military spending and partisanship.
The latest Federal Election Commission filings show Haaland raised $605,000 from July 1 to Sept. 30 — more than four times as much as Arnold-Jones did in the same period. Arnold-Jones reported pulling in $138,000.
Haaland reportedly has $416,735 cash on hand while Arnold-Jones has $44,000.
Records show Princeton raised $6,000 and has $788 cash on hand.
