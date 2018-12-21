Savanna’s Act on hold: Heitkamp’s measure stalled in House

A bill named for a Fargo woman who was killed while her baby was cut from her womb looks like it won't get a vote U.S. House.
The initiative sponsored by outgoing North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp passed the Senate earlier this month. Heitkamp tells KFGO radio that the bill is being blocked by Virginia Rep. Bob Goodlatte (GOOD'-latt), although it's not clear why he's standing in the way.
Goodlatte's office did not respond to requests for interviews.
The measure is named for Savanna Greywind, who had ties to both the Spirit Lake and Turtle Mountain reservations in North Dakota. The bill aims to improve tribal access to federal crime information databases and create standardized protocols for responding to cases of missing and slain Native American women.
