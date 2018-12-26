National Politics

Mississippi chief justice: Time for another to lead court

By JEFF AMY Associated Press

December 26, 2018 09:26 AM

FILE - This Nov. 29, 2017, file photo shows Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice William Waller Jr., in court in Jackson, Miss. The chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court says he will retire from the bench Jan. 3, 2019. The 66-year-old Waller says he is in good health and "it's just time" to step away from public service. He will have served 21 years on the Supreme Court, with the last 10 as chief justice.
JACKSON, Miss.

Outgoing Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. says he's stepping down Jan. 31 because it's time for someone else to take on the role.

He says he's still considering a run for governor, but leaning against it.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Waller counted among his successes a pay raise for judges, an expansion of drug courts, and a growing electronic record system. The court also decreed criminal court rules that have helped defendants see judges more quickly, and get access to bail and public defenders.

Waller's court has at times questioned problems with forensic evidence, but passed when asked to rule on the legality of Mississippi's cap on noneconomic lawsuit damages.

Waller says his biggest regret is not getting a statewide system of county courts.

