Rhode Island looks to boost response rates for 2020 census

Rhode Island's governor has created a committee to increase awareness about the 2020 census and motivate residents to respond.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo signed an executive order Friday establishing the Rhode Island Complete Count Committee to ensure the census doesn't undercount segments of the population.
According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, Rhode Island's population was 1,057,315 for 2018. The state is projected to lose one of its two U.S. House seats if the estimation holds in the 2020 census.
The committee will develop an outreach program aimed at groups traditionally undercounted in previous census processes.
Raimondo's office says this includes racial and ethnic minorities, non-fluent English speakers, low-income and homeless people, immigrants living in the country illegally, and young adults.
Raimondo says the census results also affect how much federal funding communities receive.
