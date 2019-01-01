National Politics

New Hampshire police say pedestrian killed in Stratham

The Associated Press

January 01, 2019 01:59 PM

STRATHAM, N.H.

New Hampshire police say a 77-year-old Stratham man is dead after he was hit by a car.

Police say the crash on Winnicutt Road in Stratham occurred just before 5 p.m. Monday.

The victim, Terry Barnes, was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he died.

The car was driven by a 23-year-old Massachusetts woman.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

