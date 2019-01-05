The Latest: Trump says Dem dishonored herself with profanity

In this Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 photo, then Rep.-elect Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, is shown on the house floor before being sworn into the 116th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Tlaib exclaimed at an event late Thursday that Democrats were going to “impeach the mother------.” According to video and comments on Twitter, she apparently made the comments during a party hosted by the liberal activist group MoveOn. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo