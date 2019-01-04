Oregon women achieve historic milestone next week

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2015, file photo, Oregon Rep. Val Hoyle, D-Eugene, speaks during a legislative forum at the Capitol in Salem, Ore. When Hoyle, Oregon's next labor commissioner, is sworn in on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, for the first time in Oregon history a majority of statewide elected executive offices will be held by women. Gov. Kate Brown and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum will administer the oath of office to Hoyle. Don Ryan, File AP Photo