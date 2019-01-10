National Politics

Omaha to seek bids on glittery airport access roadway

The Associated Press

January 10, 2019 07:45 AM

OMAHA, Neb.

The Omaha City Council has decided to seek bids instead of awarding a local nursery a no-bid contact to maintain an elaborately landscaped airport access roadway.

The Peter Kiewit Foundation no longer is funding the maintenance of Abbott Drive, which includes the so-called String of Pearls — globed lights that line a stretch of the thoroughfare.

The council killed a proposal this week that would have given Lanoha Nurseries the nearly $1 million, 10-year contract. The head of the city parks department had said there was no reason to change the longtime arrangement with Lanoha, the original landscaper.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the council delayed a vote last month and rejected the proposal Tuesday amid concerns that it would violate city rules requiring selection of the lowest and best bid by contractors and vendors.

