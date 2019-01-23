Wright brothers sites remain open during shutdown

Their private nonprofit operator says two Dayton historical sites associated with the famous Wright brothers will remain open during the government shutdown.
Dayton History is the official historical entity of Montgomery County. The organization says Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park sits within Carillon Historical Park. Since Carillon Park receives no ongoing federal funding, two sites in the historical park are unaffected by the federal government's extended partial shutdown.
One site that remains open is the John W. Berry, Sr. Wright Brothers National Museum unveiled last year.
The museum houses more artifacts from the family of aviation pioneers Orville and Wilbur Wright than any other location. That includes the original 1905 Wright Flyer III, the only airplane designated a National Historic Landmark.
Orville Wright's mansion, Hawthorn Hill, also remains open.
