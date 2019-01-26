Omaha police announce death of patrol horse, Eastwood

The Omaha Police Department has announced the death of one of its mounted patrol horses.
The department says Eastwood, a Percheron/thoroughbred cross gelding, died unexpectedly Friday from complications during a bowel surgery.
The department obtained Eastwood in March 2012 from Ashbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky. His rider was Officer Marc Van Sickle, who was with Eastwood when he passed.
Officials say Eastwood worked the Old Market downtown, as well as numerous protests and rallies during his seven years on the force. Officials say the horse "showed gentleness with the citizens of Omaha during public barn events."
