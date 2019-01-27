2 officers wounded in Denver shooting; suspect in custody

Denver police arrested a suspect after an hours-long standoff that left a house burning and two police officers hospitalized.
Police Chief Paul Pazen says the two officers — a veteran and a rookie — were both in fair condition at Denver Health Medical Center and should make a full recovery. But no other details of their wounds were immediately released.
Police responding to a report of shots fired surrounded a house in an area about a mile outside downtown Denver, deployed a chemical agent, and later arrested a suspect.
"This situation is resolved," Pazen said. "We believe this threat has been taken care of and there's no additional threat to the community at this time."
Firefighters were battling flames at the residents late Sunday, but Pazen declined to discuss how the fire ignited.
Mayor Michael Hancock says a third officer was hurt in a separate vehicle accident while responding to the incident.
Pazen says the third officer was in good condition and was expected to make a full recovery.
