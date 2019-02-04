Alaska House speaker vote fails amid ongoing talks

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2018 file photo, Dave Talerico, the new speaker of the Alaska House of Representatives, listens to a question after a news conference he held with other members of the new Republican majority in Anchorage, Alaska. A vote for permanent speaker of the Alaska House failed Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 amid ongoing efforts to organize the chamber. Republican Rep. David Eastman sought to force a vote, which came three weeks into the session. A vote for Talerico failed 20-20, after Democratic Rep. Bryce Edgmon, who also was nominated, declined to be considered for the time being. Mark Thiessen, File AP Photo