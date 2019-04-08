National Politics

New Business Court Division judge named in West Virginia

The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

A new judge has been appointed to the West Virginia Business Court Division.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Beth Walker appointed 19th Judicial Circuit Judge Shawn D. Nines to replace 13th Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit.

The 19th Circuit covers Barbour and Taylor counties. Gov. Jim Justice appointed Nines to the newly created judicial position, and he has served there since Jan. 2.

Nines will serve the remainder of Tabit's Business Court term, which ends Oct. 9.

The Business Court is a division within West Virginia's Judiciary that handles complex commercial litigation between businesses. Business Court judges maintain their own general circuit court dockets.

  Comments  

Read Next

Business

Bug off: Tennessee cotton farmers keep boll weevil program

The Associated Press

Cotton producers in Tennessee have decided to continue a program that prevents the destructive boll weevil insect from reintroduction in the state.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NATIONAL POLITICS

World

Polish teachers go on strike over pay, canceling classes

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service