Pardon hearing set for man facing deportation for teen crime

CONCORD, N.H.

A New Hampshire auto shop owner facing deportation to Lebanon is asking state officials for a second chance.

Thirty-four-year-old Alain Ata, of Manchester, came to the U.S. at age 10. He spent several years in prison for burglary, conspiracy and receiving stolen property incidents when he was 18, and is seeking a pardon that will allow him to remain in the country.

In a letter to state officials, Ata says he made mistakes as a youth, but has worked hard and matured. He owns an auto repair shop in Manchester and says he doesn't want to be torn away from everything he loves.

Prosecutors oppose his request. The Executive Council is holding a pardon hearing on Wednesday at the Statehouse.

