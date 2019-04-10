National Politics

Des Moines officials: US courthouse design not a good fit

The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa

Some Des Moines officials say the initial design for the new federal courthouse downtown is a disappointment.

The reaction comes after a private meeting last month between city leaders and the General Services Administration, which is overseeing the $137 million riverfront project. City communications director Jen Schulte says city leaders had asked that the courthouse be designed to interact with the Principal Riverwalk and make it inviting to pedestrians. Schulte told The Des Moines Register that those aspects either weren't incorporated or were included with the caveat they could be engineered as the agency works to control the project's budget.

The GSA pledged two weeks after the meeting to make several changes, including creating access to the riverwalk, incorporating publicly accessible green spaces and investigating ways to use public art.

