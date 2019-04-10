National Politics

Lawyers: Ex-Obama White House counsel Craig expects charges

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON

Lawyers for former Obama administration White House counsel Greg Craig say they expect their client to be charged in a foreign lobbying investigation that grew out of the special counsel's Russia probe.

In a statement Wednesday night, the attorneys said the "government's stubborn insistence on prosecuting Mr. Craig is a misguided abuse of prosecutorial discretion."

The scrutiny of Craig stems from an investigation of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his work on behalf of a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine. If filed, the charges would come about three months after Craig's former law firm agreed to pay more than $4.6 million and publicly acknowledge that it failed to report its work for the Ukrainian government.

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment Wednesday night.

