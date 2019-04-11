National Politics

2020 hopeful Castro holds Trump counter rally in San Antonio

The Associated Press

Julian Castro, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate acknowledges supporters after delivering comments during a rally in San Antonio, Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Julian Castro, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate acknowledges supporters after delivering comments during a rally in San Antonio, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Eric Gay AP Photo
SAN ANTONIO

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro is using President Donald Trump's visit to his hometown as a chance to give a jolt to his campaign.

Castro held a rally in San Antonio on Wednesday night, hours after Trump was in town for a fundraiser. Castro was San Antonio mayor for five years and has made immigration a central part of his 2020 bid.

He ripped Trump's hard-line immigration policies as "downright stupid" and told supporters his campaign stood for compassion.

Castro is still trying to get a foothold in a crowded Democratic field. He says he hasn't yet reached 65,000 donors, which is one of the criteria used to qualify for the first Democratic debates. Candidates can also get on stage by reaching 1 percent approval in three recognized polls.

