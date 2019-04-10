National Politics

Ducey heading to border to meet Vice President Pence

Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey plans to meet with Vice President Mike Pence in southern Arizona and get a status update on the border.

Ducey says he will meet with Pence Thursday afternoon as the vice president tours the border at Nogales.

The governor and Pence built a relationship when the vice president was governor of Indiana and they frequently meet in Washington or when Pence is in Arizona.

Ducey says he wants to make a case for "common-sense legislative changes" that Congress can make to address the border. A surge of asylum-seekers from central America have overwhelmed aid agencies and border officials. He also wants more resources for border security and to help care for the migrants.

