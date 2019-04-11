National Politics

Federal agents in a gunfight with suspects in Phoenix area

The Associated Press

PHOENIX

Authorities say federal agents exchanged gunfire with suspects while trying to execute a felony arrest warrant connected to human smuggling in the Phoenix area.

They say five people were in the suspect vehicle and one of them was a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene of Thursday's shooting.

Her name and age weren't immediately released.

Phoenix police say four Homeland Security Investigation agents were taken to a hospital for medical evaluation of undisclosed injuries and four people in the suspect vehicle were treated for injuries not considered life threatening.

Video from TV stations at the scene showed several police patrol cars and emergency vehicles surrounding a pickup truck that crashed into a brick wall.

An SUV and a pickup truck also appear to have crashed into each other.

