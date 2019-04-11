Remains of 3 Marines killed in Afghanistan returned to US

A U.S. Marine Corps carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman, Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Slutman, of Newark, Del., was among three American service members killed by a roadside bomb on Monday, April 8, near Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan. AP Photo

The remains of three Marines killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan arrived Thursday at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

The Pentagon said 43-year old Staff Sgt. Christopher K. A. Slutman of Newark, Delaware; 31-year-old Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines of York, Pennsylvania, and 25-year-old Cpl. Robert A. Hendriks of Locust Valley, New York, were killed on Monday when a bomb struck their vehicle near Bagram Air Base north of Kabul.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

The three were assigned to 25th Marine Regiment, a Massachusetts-based Marine Reserve unit.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Slutman was a 15-year veteran of the New York Fire Department. He grew up in Maryland and lived in Delaware and New York.

The fatalities brought to seven the number of U.S. troops killed this year in Afghanistan.