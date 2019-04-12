National Politics

Alaska city declares holiday honoring Iditarod champion

The Associated Press

BETHEL, Alaska

An Alaska city has declared a public holiday honoring the hometown champion of this year's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

The Bethel City Council on Tuesday declared March 13 as "Pete Kaiser Day" in honor of the 2019 winner of the most celebrated event in sled dog racing, KYUK-AM reported Wednesday.

The 31-year-old won the 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometer) race across Alaska's wilderness when he and his team of dogs crossed the finish line in Nome on March 13 after beating back a challenge from defending champion Joar Ulsom of Norway.

Kaiser was present for the declaration in the central Alaska community, the station reported.

"This is quite an honor and very special, and very proud to call Bethel my home. Look forward to calling it my home, my family's home, for many more years, and we're more than willing and happy to share this victory with the whole community and everyone up and down the river," Kaiser said.

Bethel has supported Kaiser since his childhood, when he raced in local fun runs, through his four victories in the Kuskokwim 300 race, according to KYUK.

"Pete's success story proves that with passion and determination it is possible to achieve monumental things," said council member Mitchell Forbes.

Kaiser is the second Bethel resident to have a local commemorative holiday named for him, following the late Orutsararmiut Native Council Chief Eddie Hoffman, the station reported.

  Comments  

Read Next

Sudanese army says it holds president, won’t extradite him

World

Sudanese army says it holds president, won’t extradite him

By MAGGIE MICHAEL Associated Press

Sudanese army says it won't extradite deposed President al-Bashir, wanted for genocide, but will try him at home.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NATIONAL POLITICS

National Politics

Hampshire College starts fundraising push to avoid merger

National Politics

Legislature overrides veto of bill aimed at their authority

National Politics

Jury deliberates sex crimes case against ex lawmaker

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service