Kentucky county to pay $253K over claims of false billing

The Associated Press

BEATTYVILLE, Ky.

A Kentucky county has agreed to pay nearly $254,000 to the federal government to settle a lawsuit alleging its ambulance service submitted more than 1,000 fake reimbursement claims to Medicare and Medicaid.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Thursday that the federal government sued the county and related agencies last year. It said the county-owned ambulance service forged reports to make patients seem sicker than they were so ambulance runs would qualify for federal reimbursement.

This agreement is the most recent settlement in the lawsuit. Earlier settlements were reached between the government and an official from the ambulance service, as well as the company that handled its billing.

U.S. Attorney Robert M. Duncan Jr. says the settlements mean the government will recoup a total of $515,000 from the scheme.

