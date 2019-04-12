National Politics

Inmate sues Tennessee county over paralysis in bunk-bed fall

The Associated Press

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.

An inmate who became paralyzed after a fall at a Tennessee jail is suing the county that operates it.

The Daily News Journal reports the Nicholas Parks' lawsuit says he had a history of seizures and told staff at the Rutherford County jail that he needed to sleep on the bottom bunk or floor. Instead he was ordered to sleep on a top bunk.

Parks fell from the bunk overnight last January and injured his neck, causing paralysis.

The complaint says jail staff was negligent and should have been familiar with Parks' health history. He is seeking $300,000 for his injuries and medical expenses.

According to a court filing, Rutherford County will ask the judge to dismiss the lawsuit.

  Comments  

Read Next

The Latest: Justices lift stay blocking Alabama execution

National

The Latest: Justices lift stay blocking Alabama execution

The Associated Press

A divided U.S Supreme Court says Alabama can proceed in the future with the lethal injection of an inmate whose execution was halted a last-minute stay from a lower court.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NATIONAL POLITICS

World

Official: Islamic extremists abduct 2 Cuban doctors in Kenya

National

Allergy concerns end shelter-dogs-in-courthouse policy

Business

W.Va. governor announces federal grants for McDowell County

World

Germany indicts suspected rebel over Sri Lanka war crimes

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service