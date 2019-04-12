National Politics

Man gets prison for attacking customs officer at airport

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla.

A Florida man has been sentenced to seven years and three months in prison for attacking a customs officer at a Florida airport.

Court records show that 67-year-old John Craig Myrick was sentenced Thursday in Orlando federal court. He was convicted in January of assaulting a federal officer causing bodily injury.

Myrick arrived at the Orlando International Airport from Bogota, Colombia, in August 2018. Prosecutors say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer directed Myrick to the baggage control seating area, where he had an altercation with another officer.

The officer attempted to control Myrick by grabbing his arm. Officials say Myrick resisted, fell on top of the officer and began punching the officer in the back of the head. The officer suffered a fractured ankle.

