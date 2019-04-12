National Politics

Bill aims to protect vulnerable, police during traffic stops

By CHRISTINA L. MYERS Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A South Carolina lawmaker has introduced legislation that would allow people with disabilities or their caretaker to apply for a special registration that would note their condition and alert law enforcement during a traffic stop.

The proposal filed last week in the South Carolina House would allow individuals with a disability, neurological disorder, brain injury, neuro-immune condition or mental illness to register up to three of their vehicles with the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The optional registration assigned to the vehicle would notify officers when they check the license plate that the driver or occupant of the vehicle has impaired cognitive functioning. The alert would not specify the diagnosis.

Bill author Rep. Kambrell Garvin of Columbia says he wants to create a system that is fair and protects all residents.

