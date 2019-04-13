National Politics

West Point hosts annual global military skills competition

The Associated Press

WEST POINT, N.Y.

The U.S. Military Academy is wrapping up a two-day military skills competition involving other American service academies, their foreign counterparts and American colleges.

The 51st Sandhurst Military Skills Competition began Friday at West Point and ends Saturday.

The event has been hosted by West Point since 1967. It involves 49 teams representing 13 international military academies, Reserve Officers' Training Corps programs from 16 U.S. universities and the U.S. service academies for the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.

The competition includes a 27-mile course to test individual and squad mastery of military skills.

Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, West Point's superintendent, says the competition teaches cadets toughness and leadership skills strengthens relationships with U.S. allies.

Secretary of the Army Mark Esper, a 1986 West Point graduate, is attending Saturday's competition.

