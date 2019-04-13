National Politics

Nearly 70 Maine National Guard soldiers deploying to Europe

The Associated Press

BANGOR, Maine

Nearly 70 soldiers from Maine National Guard's 286th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion are going to spend the next several months conducting training with strategic partners in Europe.

The unit was departing Saturday to participate in Operation Atlantic Resolve, which is aimed at deterring Russian aggression and training with allies.

Training events will be held in Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania.

The effort in Montenegro will be part of an effort to prepare the country for admission into NATO.

As a battalion headquarters unit, the 69 soldiers from the 286th will support five companies from Georgia, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and New York. The 286th isn't expected to return until late January or early February of 2020.

