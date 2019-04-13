National Politics

Boston man sentenced to prison for bank heist

The Associated Press

BOSTON

A bank robber dubbed the "Incognito Bandit" by authorities has been sentenced to prison.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling's office says 36-year-old Albert Taderera, of Boston, was sentenced to 34 months in prison and ordered to pay $11,561 in restitution during his sentencing in Boston federal court Friday.

Taderera pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery in January in connection to an October 2016 bank heist in Wayland, Massachusetts. He was arrested trying to board a flight to South Africa in 2017.

Prosecutors say Taderera is suspected of robbing as many as 16 suburban Boston banks from February 2015 to March 2017.

They say the suspect in those robberies wore dark clothing, a face mask, and sunglasses and displayed a black semi-automatic handgun as he demanded money from tellers.

