Lawmaker criticizes district’s handling of bathroom incident

The Associated Press

FAIRBANKS, Alaska

An Alaska lawmaker is criticizing a school district after she says a student was wrongly suspended after the student defended herself against a group of boys who trapped the girl inside a bathroom.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Republican Rep. Tammie Wilson said Friday she would have taught her daughter to do the same.

Wilson says a group of boys at North Pole High School had apparently gone into the girls' bathroom to protest the use of the boys' bathroom by a student who is transitioning from female to male.

Wilson says after the girl was blocked from leaving the bathroom, she kneed a boy, who was then sent to the hospital.

Wilson has spoken with Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Superintendent Karen Gaborik.

The school district says seven boys were disciplined in connection with the incident.

