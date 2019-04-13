National Politics

State police ID man killed in western Massachusetts rollover

The Associated Press

HOLYOKE, Mass.

State police have identified a man killed in a late-night rollover in western Massachusetts that also injured a woman and a child in his car.

Police say 25-year-old Nathan Guevara, of Westfield was killed after his car rolled over on Interstate 91 in Holyoke at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

A 23-year-old Westfield woman and a 4 year-old boy riding with Guevara also sustained serious injuries but are expected to survive. Police didn't release their names or provide their status Saturday.

Authorities say Guevara's car was headed south on when, for reasons still under investigation, it left the roadway near the scenic overlook rest stop and rolled over. No other vehicles were involved.

