NC highway closed by rockslide should reopen fully in May

The Associated Press

WAYNESVILLE, N.C.

State officials say all four lanes of Interstate 40 near North Carolina's border with Tennessee should reopen in May, more than two months after a rockslide closed the highway.

Officials with North Carolina's Transportation Department said in a news release Friday that crews have done extra work in the hope of preventing future slides and road closures in the area.

One lane has been opened in each direction since work began after the rockslide on Feb. 22.

State officials say they hope to reopen all four lanes about May 3. Officials had said immediately after the slide that they hoped to reopen the highway by early April.

No one was injured in the slide.

