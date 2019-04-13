National Politics

Sheriff’s Office: Deputies fatally shoot hammer-wielding man

The Associated Press

BUCKEYE, Ariz.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says two deputies fatally shot a man approaching them with a hammer after he threw a large wrench and it struck one of the deputies.

The Sheriff's Office says the shooting occurred Friday night in the backyard of a residence in the Buckeye area when the deputies responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance.

A statement released by the office identified the man who was killed as 39-year-old Juan Torres and said one of the deputies suffered minor injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

  Comments  

Read Next

Escaped teenager charged in mother’s death recaptured

National

Escaped teenager charged in mother’s death recaptured

By AMANDA LEE MYERS Associated Press

Authorities on Friday recaptured a 15-year-old boy who is charged with killing his mother and managed to escape a Southern California juvenile facility.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NATIONAL POLITICS

Business

Vermont police crack down on distracted drivers

Sports

Police seize drone flown by youth over Red Sox game

National Politics

West Virginia University board approves slight tuition hike

Business

Hacker group posts hundreds of law officer records

Business

Bullock to GOP: Quit playing games with health care

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service