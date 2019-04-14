National Politics

Louisiana working to create new statewide Civil Rights Trail

The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser's office is holding nine meetings across the state in April and May to help choose locations for a new Louisiana Civil Rights Trail.

Nungesser's office oversees state tourism efforts. It says the trail is planned to tell the story of Louisiana's role in the civil rights movement.

The nine meetings start April 22 in New Orleans and Hammond. They continue in Lafayette, Opelousas, Alexandria, Thibodaux, Monroe, Shreveport and Lake Charles through May 22.

Nungesser says the meetings aim to get "a full appreciation" of the stories, people and locations across Louisiana that are important to civil rights history.

No deadline was given for creation and opening of the Civil Rights Trail.

  Comments  

Read Next

National Politics

Adkins debuts first TV ad in run for Kentucky governor

By BRUCE SCHREINER Associated Press

Democrat Rocky Adkins picks a guitar with fellow bluegrass musicians, relives his basketball-playing days and recounts his bout with cancer as the state lawmaker introduces himself to a broader audience with his debut ad in his run for Kentucky governor.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NATIONAL POLITICS

Business

Irrigators keeping eye on weather amid drought declaration

Business

Flooding dings Nebraska budget, but costs manageable so far

National Politics

Health club’s appeal over transgender woman fails

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service